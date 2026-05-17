Fears rise after migrant workers filmed riding on roof of speeding truck in Rayong

PATTAYA, Thailand – Growing concern has emerged online after a video circulating on social media showed multiple migrant workers riding on the roof of a speeding pickup truck along Route 36 in Rayong province, prompting calls for urgent enforcement before such dangerous scenes become a common sight on Thai roads.







The footage, shared by the local page “Zoom Rayong” on May 16, captured a pickup truck transporting migrant workers from Rayong city toward the Map Kha intersection in Nikhom Phatthana district. In the video, several workers can be seen sitting on top of the vehicle without any form of safety equipment or secure restraints while the truck travels at considerable speed along the busy highway. The scene alarmed many motorists and social media users, who questioned the lack of safety measures and warned that a sudden brake, sharp turn, or collision could easily lead to fatalities.



Commenters expressed fears that if authorities fail to intervene, such risky transportation practices could become increasingly normalized, especially in industrial provinces where large numbers of workers are transported daily. Many warned that a person falling from the moving vehicle could not only result in serious injury or death, but also trigger secondary accidents involving vehicles traveling behind. The incident has intensified calls for officials to investigate the driver and strengthen road safety enforcement to prevent dangerous transport practices involving workers and passengers on public highways.

















































