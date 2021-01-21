Royal Cliff Pattaya Supersaver Staycation!

We are here for you during this uncertain and difficult time! Because we care, we have created our most affordable deal with numerous perks to help you get away from it all. Designed to meet your travel needs even in the most challenging times, take advantage of our super discount for your upcoming hotel stays from now until the end of April 2021. Just a hint? The rates are even lower during weekdays.







Chase away your pandemic blues while enjoying extensive serene park-like grounds highlighted by incredible swimming pools and private beaches. Need a change of scenery? Bored with working from home? How about working with an ocean view whilst enjoying the sea breeze. You can now work peacefully in our tranquil beachfront spaces, enjoy free fast Wi-Fi access (plenty of speed for webinars and e-gamers) by the pools and experience the convenience of our daily in-room international breakfast and other delicious meals. You can also work out a sweat in our outdoor tennis courts or go running around the resort. Feel more secure with our very flexible cancellation policy, late checkouts and make the most out of this package’s unbelievable benefits to enhance your stay. Strong precautionary measures against Covid-19 are in place to ensure that you will have a stress-free and extraordinary Royal Cliff experience.







BOOK NOW

Traveling to Pattaya is still very easy. From Bangkok, you can enjoy a comfortable 1-hour plus drive to us. If you are concerned regarding checkpoints in the motorways or have questions regarding presenting official documents during interprovincial travel, you can always call our team to discuss these concerns at Tel no: 038-250421 ext 2878 and they would be happy to assist. We can always check in advance if there are checkpoints and advise the quickest path. For documents, rest assured that they are easy to complete and we can also help you with this.

We recognize that these are challenging times and want you to know that your health and safety will remain our priority. Whenever you are ready to travel, we will be waiting with open doors and open hearts to welcome you with our signature Thai hospitality! You can count on us to give you a magical experience as always.

Stay safe and healthy!

Contact us:

Royal Cliff Hotels Group

353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand 20150

Tel: (+66) 38 250421, (+66) 2 2947272, (+66) 2 2947301-03 Fax: (+66) 38 250511, 250513

Email: [email protected], [email protected]













