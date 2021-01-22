Lonely days for sunbathers on Pattaya-Jomtien beaches

In normal times, Jomtien Beach in January would be filled with leathery Europeans browning themselves under the winter sun, but these are not normal times.







Jomtien on Jan. 20 was nearly deserted, the result of coronavirus travel restrictions and the current Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown in Chonburi. Foreign tourists with enough time and money can enter Thailand, but few are, due to the pandemic and economic conditions overseas. Domestic tourists, meanwhile, cannot enter Chonburi without government permission.





























