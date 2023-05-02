Reminders: Immigration holidays coming up

There are three public holidays on the near horizon. All government offices, including immigration, will be closed. Thursday May 4 is Coronation Day and Friday May 5 is a “bridge” or continuation to create a four day weekend. Several extras were approved by the government last year to encourage domestic tourism in the post Covid environment.

After the closures on May 4 and May 5, immigration offices nationwide reopen on Monday May 8 at 08.30 am. Also this month, is another public holiday as Wednesday May 17 is Royal Ploughing Ceremony. That's another immigration stay away.




















