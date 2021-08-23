Thais using up substantial savings during year-long pandemic

A Suan Dusit University opinion poll has found that Thai people are dipping into their savings, while their expenses have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the poll on “The expenditure of Thai people in the era of the COVID-19 crisis”, taken between August 16th and 19th, 40.22% of respondents reported an increase in expenses, 83.57% used their salary to pay their expenses and 42.63% had to use some of their savings.







Regarding what the government should do to help them cover expenses, with respondents allowed to choose more than one answer, 86.41% wanted authorities to lower water, electricity, internet and fuel prices, 76.86% to lower the cost of living and control commodity prices, 71.64% to provide equal compensation to all, 61.85% to enact a debt moratorium and interest rate reduction and 51.82% to make low-priced goods available in some areas.

Meanwhile, the poll respondents urged the government to solve the issues, as some people will only be able to support themselves for another three months. (NNT)























