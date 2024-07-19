Nicky’s Pattaya: the popular English-style restaurant literally moving forward

PATTAYA, Thailand – Just emerging from Nicky’s in brand new premises, two mature English guys enthusiastically proclaimed, “The food here is just like my mum used to make.” British owners David and Debby started up in Soi Buakhao in 2004, initially in partnership with expat Nicky who decided to call it quits after getting married. But they sensibly retained the name Nicky’s. The Thai landlord recently decided to sell the building and could no longer offer an extended lease. So Nicky’s is now a newly-built edifice in the same street immediately opposite the old restaurant. It’s easy to find and even has a car park.









Over a couple of decades Nicky’s has transformed its menu. “In the early days,” says David, “it was difficult to get supplies so the food choices were mostly comfort food and favorites such as the English breakfast, cottage pie and spaghetti.” But now, with Pattaya having emerged as an international resort to rival Phuket, you see lamb shanks, smoked salmon and treacle pudding alongside hundreds of other choices. The portions are large, trencherman dimensions in many cases, and the prices competitive.

The market has also evolved with Thai food being a popular option. If Nicky’s was originally a reminder of England for homesick Brits, you are just as likely to find Vietnamese or South Koreans there, perhaps encouraged by the positive reviews on Thai and foreign websites and Facebook. “We also have a following of Bangkok-based residents vacationing in Pattaya and many more families from the five continents,” says Debby. She adds that the restaurant in early days catered mostly to single men and night owls. “You might say we are multi-cultural these days.”







The secret of a really good restaurant is the staff. Khun Thim has been the chef ever since the beginning and is obviously proficient in the major cuisines. She seems as happy preparing a Sunday roast or haddock in beer batter with chips as she is putting the final touches to green curry seafood or vegetarian fried rice. The desserts are scrumptious but not suited to those on a strict calorie count. There are 12 staff in total, the biggest number in the history of Nicky’s old and new.

Nicky’s started life as a bar with an eatery. David and Debby turned it into a restaurant with a bar. “It’s the quiet season now,” explains David, “and we deliberately timed the move in the summer in order to minimize the confusion and chaos which inevitably accompany a change of premises.” While many of the Pattaya restaurant landmarks of 20 years ago have failed or disappeared, Nicky’s is here to stay. “We are traditionalists who move with the times,” says Debby. It’s a winning partnership.





































