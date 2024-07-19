Airports Check-in System Down! AOT deploys extra staff amid Navitaire outage, passengers advised to arrive 4 hours early

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is facing severe disruptions as the Navitaire check-in system has gone down, impacting automatic passport control. Passengers are urged to arrive four hours early as the manual check-in process causes significant delays.







Mr. Kirati Kitmanawat, President of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), addressed the issue caused by the failure of the Navitaire Host Data Center. This disruption affects all airlines worldwide using this system, making it impossible for passengers to check in and reserve seats. The primary airlines already impacted include Thai Air Asia (FD) and Scoot Tiger (TR), with potential effects on:

1.Air Asia Berhad (AK)

2.Philippines AirAsia (Z2)

3.Indonesia AirAsia (QZ)

4.Air Asia Berhad (AK)

5.Firefly Airlines (FY)

6.INDIGO AIRLINES (6E)

7.Jet Star Asia (3K)

8.CEBU PACIFIC AIR (5J)

9.GO AIRLINES (INDIA) PRIVATE LTD. (G8)

10.HONG KONG EXPRESS AIRWAYS (UO)

11.JETSTAR AIRWAYS PTY LIMITED (JQ)

12.SPICEJET LTD. (SG)

13.THAI AIRASIA X (XJ)

14.Norse Atlantic Airways (NO)







Due to this incident, passenger check-in times are significantly longer. AOT requests passengers to allow four hours before their flights to avoid missing their departures. The automatic passport control system is also down, prompting AOT to coordinate with the Immigration Bureau to fully staff all checkpoints at Don Mueang Airport (DMK) and Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

AOT has deployed additional airport staff to assist passengers with manual check-ins. Passengers who have already checked in online and do not have checked baggage can use the biometric system to proceed to the security checkpoint. AirAsia flights at Don Mueang Airport are not canceled today (July 19) but may experience delays. Passengers can reschedule their flights within seven days. AOT will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed. (TNA)











































