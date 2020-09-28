Mike wins again, but no forty points

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, Sept. 25

Eastern Star

Stableford

Bright blue skies with puffy white clouds greeted our seven, yes seven, Links golfers on the first tee at Eastern Star.







The course looked to be in very good condition, and so it was, although we noticed a lot of sand on the ninth green. This turned out to be the case for all greens. They have been having problems and, even though there is plenty of work to correct them, there is still a way to go.

For a change, we can say the rough was cut here, and didn’t cause the problems for players as with some other courses.

After a rush of forty plus points in previous games, it all came back to ‘normal’ where the best score today was 33 points, as most struggled. Not a surprise as this course tends to keep scores on the lower side.

That score of 33 points came from Mike Firkin, who is having a very good run of form, and once again will find his handicap has come down.

With only two places paid, it went to a countback for the remaining slot where Karl Flood just edged out Bill Copeland, both with 32 points.









1st Place – Mike Firkin (19) – 33 pts

2nd Place – Karl Flood (15) – 32 pts c/back

Using the green fee vouchers, which have the bonus of a 400-baht cart, the all-in price of 1250 baht makes the, now, shortened trip here worthwhile doing and accepting the challenge.







