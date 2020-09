A fishing boat captain helped rescuers bring the badly decomposed male body found floating in Sattahip Bay back to shore.

Tinnarat Chuenmano, who normally takes tourists out for a day of fishing from his speedboat, volunteered his services Sept. 26 to bring the body to Bang Saray Beach.



The age, race or nationality of the corpse found off Koh Kham Noi could not be determined as it had been floating for about a month.