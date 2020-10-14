Tropical storm ‘Nangka’ to bring more rain to upper northeast Thailand

Tropical Storm Nangka is now prevailing over the upper South China Sea, and is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday. The storm should not have much impact on Thailand.







The Deputy Director-General of the Meteorological Department, Acting Sub. Lt. Thanasith Iamananchai, explained that the tropical storm would not greatly affect Thailand due to the high pressure area covering the northern and upper northeastern regions of the country on October 14 and 15. Nonetheless, rainfall is expected in the Northeast, particularly in the provinces of NongKhai, BuengKan, UdonThani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.











