Michael Brett earns Bunker Boys’ Golfer of the Month

Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, September 28th Pattavia

1st Jeff Crosthwaite (20) 37 points

2nd Geoff Parker (17) 31

3rd Kevin LeBar (12) 31 points

Near pins: Dave Ashman & Jeff Crosthwaite.

The first game of the week was played under grey skies at the Pattavia course. Despite heavy overnight rain and into the morning the day remained dry until the closing few holes. The course was damp and with the air heavy, it played long. The greens were slow by Pattavia standards which is not a bad thing as when they are quick they are sometimes impossible. As is the case at most venues lately, the course was empty.

Since he joined the Bunker Boys Jeff Crossthwaite has driven the ball consistently. Well, Monday he brought his full game to the course and took first place with thirty-seven, a very good score any day at this course. It could be that his handicap of twenty may get an adjustment very shortly.

A long way back in second place, Geoff Parker edged out Kevin LeBar on countback. It could be that Kevin’s caddie proved too much of a distraction for both of them.

Only two near pins were taken with one each to Jeff Crossthwaite and Dave Ashman, who is becoming a bit of a master of the near pins.

Wednesday, September 30th Treasure Hill, White tees

1st Jimmy Carr (16) 33 points

2nd Geoff Parker (17) 27 points

3rd Geoff Atwell (24) 24 points

Near pins Geoff Parker X 2.

Treasure Hill was the venue for the last game of the month. Having played off the yellow tees on our last visit, a decision which proved to be a mistake as they had been pushed forward quite a bit, Wednesday we played of the whites which made it a completely different course. As always, the course was in fine condition but as it seems with all courses since lockdown the greens were very slow.







Also, a recent feature of just about all courses is the state of the rough which has been allowed to grow up to such an extent that it is now hard to find a ball in there let alone play from it. Just dig it out as best you can. Also, at Treasure Hill, the greenkeeper has allowed the rough to narrow the fairways making it a very tight driving course.

Only ten people had registered prior to the Bunker Boys tee-off time so just about all courses are in a struggle to survive with the immediate future prospects not looking too rosy either.

Jimmy Carr took first with the only semi-respectable score of the day of thirty-three points. Geoff Parker took second with twenty-seven and Geoff Atwell third on twenty-four. Geoff Parker got the only two near pins of the day.









As it was the last game of the month it was once again time to find golfer of the month and this month at least the search was easy. Having not played the last four games of the month due to illness, Michael Brett had already accrued enough points to hold off any would-be challengers. Fortunately for him, nobody did challenge so he was duly crowned golfer of the month for September, his third of the year. It seems unlikely he can win again as he has lost three strokes to handicap so we should see a new winner next month.

Friday, October 2nd Khao Kheow B & C

1st Geoff Atwell (24) 38 points

2nd Geoff Parker (17) 32 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (16) 31 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, Geoff Atwell, & Michael Brett.

A bright sunny day with a little breeze blowing for our first game of a new month at Khao Kheow where we were allocated B & C nines. Overall, the course was fine apart from a few greens that had been lost and poorly repaired. Friday we played off the yellow tees which were plenty long for most. The busiest we have seen any course lately with a number of five and six balls playing; needless to say, a very slow frustrating round.

A first big score from Geoff Atwell saw him take first place on thirty-eight points, a full six ahead of his nearest rival Geoff Parker on thirty-two. Jimmy rounded out the scoring with thirty-one points. Three of the four near pins were taken with one each going to Jimmy Carr, Geoff Atwell, and Michael Brett.











