5 arrested; meth, heroin seized at Phrae checkpoint

Northern police arrested five people and seized methamphetamines and heroin at a Phrae checkpoint.







Provincial Police Region 5 commander Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachuap Wongsuk and Maj. Gen. Wanchai Suwannasiri, deputy commander of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Region 5, announced results of the operation in Den Chai District Oct. 1.



In addition to the arrests of the unidentified suspects, police recovered 1.3 million ya ba pills and 3.5 kilograms of heroin.











