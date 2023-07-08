Mailbag: What a mess!

Dear Editor,
Two articles caught my interest in your latest edition…
- 1. Thepprasit Road, I must say, what a mess! We went to eat at Caddy Shack, Thepprasit 8, driving from Sukhumvit, the traffic was horrendous, and on top of that, having to journey far to do a U-turn to get to Thepprasit 8 and also an ambulance on an emergency coming behind us and people rightly trying to let it through but road too narrow. Terrible bit of planning.
- 2. Your article re: motorcycles using Sukhumvit tunnel, I see so many doing this, and further to this, the section of No 7 motorway between Sukhumvit and the Toll gate has clear signs stating “No Motorcycles”, yet so many are using it.
Sincerely
Chris, Pattaya