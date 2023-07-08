Motorist threatens lawsuit after colliding with Thepprasit road divider

Pattaya, Thailand – Ariya Saensuk, a 20-year-old student accompanied by representatives from the Pattaya Lawyers Association have filed a complaint concerning an accident that occurred on the construction site of the central median on Thepprasit Road, when on July 4 Ariya’s vehicle collided with the median due to the absence of warning signs, reflectors, and adequate lighting.

Following the accident, Ms. Ariya reported the incident to the Pattaya Police and lodged an official complaint at the Pattaya City Hall. However, municipal officials informed her that they were unable to offer assistance since the construction project was still ongoing and the responsibility of the contracted company.







Disappointed with the lack of support, Ms. Ariya attempted to address the matter with a representative from the contracting company. Unfortunately, the company denied any responsibility, challenging her to file a lawsuit and even threatening to claim compensation for damages to the concrete road median.

A thoroughly miffed Ariya said that the response displayed by the contractor showed a complete lack of accountability on the part of the company, despite their awareness of similar accidents associated with the ongoing construction project. Worse still, city authorities just turned a blind eye and dismissed her complaint.

Representatives from the Pattaya Lawyers Association, who conducted an investigation into the incident, confirmed the absence of adequate warning signs or reflective markings at the central median construction site. They emphasized the need for both the contracting company and the responsible government authorities to be held accountable for their negligence and potential violation of the law.







Recently, local residents, business owners, and citizens of Pattaya along Thepprasit Road have come together in protest against the construction project. The project has resulted in narrower roads, fewer U-turn points, inconveniences to the local community, accidents, and endangered the lives and properties of citizens. Despite the submission of information by concerned citizens, the Pattaya municipal authorities have yet to take any action to address these issues.

















