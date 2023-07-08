City diver retrieves mobile phone dropped off Bali Hai Pier

Pattaya, Thailand – The Peacekeeping Division of the Pattaya City successfully retrieved a submerged mobile phone and returned it to a tourist, after the foreigner accidentally dropped it into the sea at Bali Hai Pier on July 7.

The officers collaborated with the Marine Safety and Disaster Prevention Division to conduct a search operation and successfully retrieved the drowned phone, much to the happiness of the owner who showed his extreme gratitude to the volunteers. Amazingly the phone was still in working order.

















