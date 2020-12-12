Tattoo artists gives fish to Pattaya’s hungry

A wealthy tattoo shop owner handed out 400 fresh fish to Pattaya’s unemployed and poor.







Yodchaya Kongpradithngam and employees at Lux tattoo & beauty products supplier in South Pattaya donated the fish from 10 a.m. Dec. 11, with people forming long lines for the meal.

Yodchaya said she recognized that many people in Pattaya are having a hard time due to the coronavirus recession. The fish she offered were all large sizes, so there will be enough for a family to enjoy a fresh meal.

In addition to the day’s fish release, she previously has donated rice and dried foods to Pattaya charities.













