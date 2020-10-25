Karl knocked off his perch in Jomtien Bar Boss charity event

With Karl Morrison of J-Bar winning the inaugural Jomtien Bar Boss Charity event at the Richmond Bar on October 9, he had the distinct advantage of retaining the crown when the fortnightly event was held at his own bar on the 23rd of October.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Hemmingway’s were new additions to the event and joined Richmond Bar, J-Bar, The Clansman, Champions, Old Town, Enjoy Paradise, Sabines, Welcome Lounge, and Happy Bou in ensuring another successful night was had.

The early rounds of the pool saw some closely fought matches with the three ladies in the competition, Nuch of J-Bar, Joy of Richmond and Kung of The Clansman, all winning matches. It was indeed Joy who defeated the reigning champion much to the delight of the travelling Richmond support.

At the end of the day, however, it was Andy of Enjoy Paradise and Ivan from Old Town who contested the final. It was a great contest with Andy coming from 1-0 down to claim the title.

As mentioned, prizes were donated for the raffle by Chang and Thatchers with additional prizes being donated by Richmond Bar, Old Town and J-Bar. The first prize was a montage of photos and press cuttings celebrating Liverpool’s recent premiership title. Nuch, the hostess of the evening, pulled out her own ticket to claim the prize.

Very sportingly, Karl offered the prize back to be redrawn. It should be said that Karl is an avid Chelsea fan so you can draw your own conclusions as to his generosity! The redraw saw Joy of Richmond winning the montage. Steve, a keen Liverpool fan in the audience, then bought the montage from Joy.

The fortnightly Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Event is run in conjunction with the Richmond Charity Shop which is in Soi Welcome and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 14.00 to 18.00. We are continually looking for clothes, toys, etc. with all proceeds going towards free food for the local population.





Once again, a hugely successful evening was had and special thanks should go to Karl and Nuch for hosting the event and Paul from Richmond for organising the tournament. The whole object of the fortnightly event is to raise money to support the less fortunate in these troubling times.

The next event will be on the 6th of November at Old Town in Soi Welcome.

Loading…

















