Greenwood Pattaya – home of high scores

New Nordic Pattaya Amateur Golf Series 2020

136 players, including 12 women, gathered under clear skies at Greenwood Golf course on the 26th of the month for the 2nd New Nordic PAGS Tournament of 2020. The favourable A and C combination was the allocated test for the day, with the ball played as it lay.





In a reverse of last month’s moderate scores, this month saw some outstanding scores turned in, along with some sparkling individual efforts for the technical prizes available on each hole.

New Nordic PAGS has been blessed with the weather for I can’t remember how long now, and this day was perfect conditions for golf.

The course was in good condition, with fast running fairways, and the greens at a decent pace, and with numerous short tees, low scores were sure to be the order of the day.

The star on this day had to be regular New Nordic PAGS competitor, Pierre Zbinden (22) with an outstanding score of 48 points to top the podium in C Flight. Other place getters in C Flight for golfers 21+ were not slouches either, with Todd Fox (37) scoring 44 points, while Paul Young (21) beat 4 others on countback after they all signed for 41 points, to go alongside his approach on A8.

In the B flight (15 – 20) scores were closer to the usual winning bandwidth, with Shane Tutton (19) winning with 41 points, while Dennis Scougall (16) had a very respectable 40 points for 2nd, to go with his approach on C2. Another closely contested fight for the bronze, with Wayne Peppernell (18) coming out victorious, with 38 points, after going to the last 6 holes on countback. Wayne also picked up the near pin on A2, to make it a great day at the course.

In the A flight (0 – 14) it was Somchit Kanokhong (11) who came out on top with what could have been considered on any other day an outstanding score of 42 points. A countback was required to decide the minor placings, as Andre Coetzee (10) & Aaron Spengler (13) both signed for 41 points. Andre secured the silver with his 22 points to Aaron’s 18 on the C course. Both players picked up a technical prize, Andre the approach on C1, with Aaron the Long Drive on A9.

A clear winner in the Ladies Division on the day was Anne Stokes (17) with 40 points, while Gary Barker (1) won the coveted Low Gross with 75, to go with his approaches on A3 and C7. An honorable mention also goes out to multiple technical prize winner Karsten Madsen.







Once again the catering crew at Hemingways did their part, with support from new sponsor, Gobblers Quality Meats, feeding the players and guests prior to the prize giving, and I am sure all were pleased with the array of food. A shout out to Tony Prowse for his photographic support on the 1st tee, cheers.

We will all look forward to next month’s event at Burapha on 25th March, where PAGS have arranged for carts to be non-compulsory on the day. Contact Shane on 0859459689, through Facebook, or birdie.in.th for your preferred time slot.







