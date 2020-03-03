Pattaya PCEC members participate in many activities in February

By Pattaya Mail
0
164
Monks from Wat Dhammakaya explain to their PCEC visitors the ceremonies being conducted for Makha Bucha Day and to answer any questions.
Monks from Wat Dhammakaya explain to their PCEC visitors the ceremonies being conducted for Makha Bucha Day and to answer any questions.

Although the Pattaya City Expats Club itself does not sponsor outside activities, it encourages and facilitates its members in doing so by forming special interest groups where likeminded individuals can participate together to foster their interest(s) or join together to share the costs of trips to various events. The month of February 2020 was a very active month for such events. Beginning with a trip to Wat Dhammakaya in Bangkok for Makha Bucha Day ceremonies; followed by the annual trek to Pattaya’s Pink Polo event; and at the invitation from the Homerly Senior Living Facility, a visit to tour their facilities; and ending with the monthly Club Dinner at a fine Pattaya Restaurant.




A trip on February 8 to Wat Dhammakaya in Bangkok to observe and participate on Makha Bucha Day ceremonies was arranged by the Burning Rose Meditation Group. This Special Interest Group holds periodic meditation classes after the regular Sunday meeting of the PCEC. The classes are given by monks from Wat Dhammakaya.

The group arranged for those interested to visit Wat Dhammakaya to celebrate Makha Bucha Day, a major Buddhist holiday which commemorates a time when 1,250 Buddhists spontaneously came together to pay their respect to the Buddha.

Club Member Richard Smith, as he does each year, arranged for van transportation to the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club on February 22 to attend the annual Queen’s Cup Pink Polo event. A total of 21 individuals took advantage of the transportation to and from the polo grounds for a splendid day of watching international Polo players, enjoying great food, and observing all the finery for the ladies competing for prizes for the most colorful and original costume or hat of the day.

In conjunction with her presentation to the PCEC at their Sunday, January 12, meeting, Dr. Wanapa, PhD, Senior Director at Homerly Senior Living, offered to arrange for those interested a visit to their facility. The PCEC coordinated with Dr. Wanapa in making the arrangements resulting in 27 Expats visiting the facility immediately after the PCEC’s Sunday, February 23, meeting. Transportation was provided to and from the facility. They also provided some medical information by Dr. Jiriwan, MD, a heart specialist at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, and free medical tests, followed by a nice afternoon meal.

Rounding out the month, the monthly Club Dinner arranged by PCEC members Michel de Goumois and Darrel Vaught was held at the Wine Cellar Restaurant in Jomtien’s Poseidon Hotel on the evening of February 26th. Always an enjoyable opportunity for Expats to enjoy an excellent meal and conversation with usually from 12 to 20 in attendance.

With these and other activities arranged by members, there is much more on offer than just the Sunday Club meetings. For information about the PCEC and their activities visit www.pcec.club.



Wearing the traditional white garb provided by Wat Dhammakaya to cover their street clothes, the PCEC group pose with Monks from the Wat in front of a sphere representing the Buddhist Aura.
Wearing the traditional white garb provided by Wat Dhammakaya to cover their street clothes, the PCEC group pose with Monks from the Wat in front of a sphere representing the Buddhist Aura.
The PCEC group poses with their lit candles before participating in the Makha Bucha Day ceremonies.
The PCEC group poses with their lit candles before participating in the Makha Bucha Day ceremonies.



Member Richard Smith organized van transportation to and from the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club, Pattaya, departing and returning to the Markland Hotel/Condominium. With his table set up at the Markland, he waits for those that put their name on the signup sheet at the PCEC meetings to arrive and check in for the transportation.
Member Richard Smith organized van transportation to and from the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club, Pattaya, departing and returning to the Markland Hotel/Condominium. With his table set up at the Markland, he waits for those that put their name on the signup sheet at the PCEC meetings to arrive and check in for the transportation.
French Canadian Marie Nicole Roy has been going to Pink Polo for many years and won the Best Dressed hat once. She is prepared again as she arrives at the Markland for the van transportation.
French Canadian Marie Nicole Roy has been going to Pink Polo for many years and won the Best Dressed hat once. She is prepared again as she arrives at the Markland for the van transportation.



A total of 21 PCEC expats took advantage of the transportation to and from the Pink Polo event, but had to separate to obtain tables. Here (L to R) Richard Smith, David Rubenstein, Alex Rubenstein, Tina Lappert and Don Lappert enjoy a nice lunch before the matches get underway.
A total of 21 PCEC expats took advantage of the transportation to and from the Pink Polo event, but had to separate to obtain tables. Here (L to R) Richard Smith, David Rubenstein, Alex Rubenstein, Tina Lappert and Don Lappert enjoy a nice lunch before the matches get underway.
Dr. Wanapa, PhD, leads the PCEC group on a tour of the Homerly Senior Living grounds as Dr. Jiriwan, MD, looks on.
Dr. Wanapa, PhD, leads the PCEC group on a tour of the Homerly Senior Living grounds as Dr. Jiriwan, MD, looks on.



The PCEC group looks over one of the rooms during their tour of the Homerly Senior Living Facility.
The PCEC group looks over one of the rooms during their tour of the Homerly Senior Living Facility.
PCEC member Roger Fox gives some of the Homerly Senor Living Facility's exercise equipment a tryout.
PCEC member Roger Fox gives some of the Homerly Senor Living Facility’s exercise equipment a tryout.



Homerly Senior Living Facility provided a healthy and tasty afternoon meal for their PCEC visitors consisting of wonton soup, leaf wraps, Chinese vegetable rolls, and small squares of a crumbly cake for dessert.
Homerly Senior Living Facility provided a healthy and tasty afternoon meal for their PCEC visitors consisting of wonton soup, leaf wraps, Chinese vegetable rolls, and small squares of a crumbly cake for dessert.
The February Club Dinner, usually held the last Wednesday of the month at a fine restaurant in Pattaya, is enjoyed by PCEC members at the Wine Cellar Restaurant in Jomtien.
The February Club Dinner, usually held the last Wednesday of the month at a fine restaurant in Pattaya, is enjoyed by PCEC members at the Wine Cellar Restaurant in Jomtien.

Loading…




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR