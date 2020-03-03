Pattaya PCEC members participate in many activities in February

Although the Pattaya City Expats Club itself does not sponsor outside activities, it encourages and facilitates its members in doing so by forming special interest groups where likeminded individuals can participate together to foster their interest(s) or join together to share the costs of trips to various events. The month of February 2020 was a very active month for such events. Beginning with a trip to Wat Dhammakaya in Bangkok for Makha Bucha Day ceremonies; followed by the annual trek to Pattaya’s Pink Polo event; and at the invitation from the Homerly Senior Living Facility, a visit to tour their facilities; and ending with the monthly Club Dinner at a fine Pattaya Restaurant.







A trip on February 8 to Wat Dhammakaya in Bangkok to observe and participate on Makha Bucha Day ceremonies was arranged by the Burning Rose Meditation Group. This Special Interest Group holds periodic meditation classes after the regular Sunday meeting of the PCEC. The classes are given by monks from Wat Dhammakaya.

The group arranged for those interested to visit Wat Dhammakaya to celebrate Makha Bucha Day, a major Buddhist holiday which commemorates a time when 1,250 Buddhists spontaneously came together to pay their respect to the Buddha.

Club Member Richard Smith, as he does each year, arranged for van transportation to the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club on February 22 to attend the annual Queen’s Cup Pink Polo event. A total of 21 individuals took advantage of the transportation to and from the polo grounds for a splendid day of watching international Polo players, enjoying great food, and observing all the finery for the ladies competing for prizes for the most colorful and original costume or hat of the day.

In conjunction with her presentation to the PCEC at their Sunday, January 12, meeting, Dr. Wanapa, PhD, Senior Director at Homerly Senior Living, offered to arrange for those interested a visit to their facility. The PCEC coordinated with Dr. Wanapa in making the arrangements resulting in 27 Expats visiting the facility immediately after the PCEC’s Sunday, February 23, meeting. Transportation was provided to and from the facility. They also provided some medical information by Dr. Jiriwan, MD, a heart specialist at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, and free medical tests, followed by a nice afternoon meal.

Rounding out the month, the monthly Club Dinner arranged by PCEC members Michel de Goumois and Darrel Vaught was held at the Wine Cellar Restaurant in Jomtien’s Poseidon Hotel on the evening of February 26th. Always an enjoyable opportunity for Expats to enjoy an excellent meal and conversation with usually from 12 to 20 in attendance.

With these and other activities arranged by members, there is much more on offer than just the Sunday Club meetings. For information about the PCEC and their activities visit www.pcec.club.































