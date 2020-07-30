Engelkes wins second straight Haven Consultants Trophy in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday 29th July Green Valley Haven Consultants Trophy

It was a big day at the Billabong Wednesday as the presentation for the last 5 months Haven Consultants trophies were being presented to the happy winners. We must thank Brain Chapman, the CEO of Haven Consultants, for his continued support over the last 6 years. This Trophy is keenly sought after and has a certain amount of prestige in having one in your trophy case along with the top quality shirt that goes with it.

Playing at Green Valley in perfect conditions for golf, the course was in great condition with greens that had just been cut ready for some fast putts. Apart from one or two golfers, nobody really stood up to the plate.

The lady winner for March was Miss Prae, April winner was Miss May, June winner was Miss Phaeng, and your trophy is at the bar, June winner was Miss Thip, July winner was Miss Sa, and the annual winner was Miss Nu.

Now to the men’s winners: March it was Danny Margetts, April was Andrew Woodall, May was Wayne Cotterell, June was Glyn Davies and July was Sel Wegner.

The annual winner for the second straight year was Auke Engelkes, a hard man to beat.







Now to the winners of Wednesday’s tournament. Sell Wegner took 3rd spot with a net 71. Wayne Cotterell took 2nd with a net 70, and Auke, the man of the moment, took 1st with a net 68.

There were 3 twos coming from Bob StAubin, Keith Allen and Gareth Gill. All in all a very successful and enjoyable day out for all concerned, once again a very special thanks to Brian Chapman for his continued support.











