Pattaya area honor HM the King on his 68th birthday

By Pattaya Mail
Amnart Charoensri, Banglamung District Chief pays his respects to a large portrait of HM King Rama X.
Government officials and residents of the Pattaya area honored HM the King on the auspicious occasion of his 68th birthday with merit-making and volunteer projects.



District Chief Amnart Charoensri led the July 28 ceremony at the Banglamung offices, offering gold and silver ceremonial ornaments and incense to a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn.

Amnart Charoensri, Banglamung District Chief leads municipality and local administration officers in a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to HM the King.
Nearby outside Sutthawat Temple, Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit led Pattaya-area residents in a “do good for the nation, religion, and monarchy” volunteer event.

In Sattahip, government officials and residents assembled to take an oath of allegiance to the monarchy, pledging to be good civil servants and citizens who work honestly to solve the country’s problems.

Mai Chaiyanit Mayor of Nongprue Municipality organised a “we do good for nation, religion, and monarchy” rally at Wat Suthawas Temple.
Nongprue residents to good deeds by cleaning up their community.
Vice Adm. Utai Chewasutti, Commander of the Air and Coastal Defence Command signs a book to wish HM the King a long and healthy life.
Anucha Intasorn, Sattahip District Chief Officer led government officials and Sattahip residents in making merit by giving alms to 69 monks.
