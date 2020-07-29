Pattaya area honor HM the King on his 68th birthday

Government officials and residents of the Pattaya area honored HM the King on the auspicious occasion of his 68th birthday with merit-making and volunteer projects.







District Chief Amnart Charoensri led the July 28 ceremony at the Banglamung offices, offering gold and silver ceremonial ornaments and incense to a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn.

Nearby outside Sutthawat Temple, Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit led Pattaya-area residents in a “do good for the nation, religion, and monarchy” volunteer event.

In Sattahip, government officials and residents assembled to take an oath of allegiance to the monarchy, pledging to be good civil servants and citizens who work honestly to solve the country’s problems.

