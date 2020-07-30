Live Music at The Jazz Pit Brunch brings some life back to Pattaya

The Jazz Pit reopened in style with a host of great musicians and singers appearing at the Sunday brunch sessions.







Those of you who recall one of the last great parties before the lockdown – The Grand Opening of the Sun Sabella Resort – will remember this beautiful building. It has been purpose-built especially for live performances with an elegant cocktail bar, comfortable seating and truly elegant surroundings.

A very cool place to spend your Sunday!

Or you might just want to drop in for an evening’s cocktail or nightcap with live music from Thomas, the resident jazz guitarist at the Jazz Pit every night from 6pm (apart from Tuesdays). Having previously played with George Benson, Thomas now has a song list of over 1,400, so if you make a request, he’s pretty sure to be able to cover it. He has also brought together some truly international musical guests to entertain us all, including Steve Cannon.

Steve, originally from Los Angeles, has played with the greats: Mary Wilson and the Supremes, The Temptations, Four Tops, Manhattan Transfer and Frankie Valle, to name just a few. Now a resident of Bangkok, you would previously only have been able to catch Steve playing at The Living Room in the Sheraton Hotel. However, now we in Pattaya have the opportunity to enjoy his playing along with a host of other great musicians at The Jazz Pit.

To keep updated, it’s a good idea to like the Facebook pages of @JazzPitPub @Sunsabella and @Sugar Hut where advance notice of Steve’s dates at the venue together with other guests will be posted. Or just pop in to see who’s there.

The brunch sessions are sure to have some additional surprises such as Jayson Talla Camilo, a talented singer and musician who is extremely popular here in Pattaya. Often playing at The Sandbar by the Sea and Siam Country Club, Jayson entertained us all by jumping up on the stage for a great rendition of “This Masquerade”.







The ambience at the Jazz pit is perfect with soft leather sofas, plenty of seating both for those who like to get close to the action and an upstairs area for a different vibe with greater privacy or those who prefer to just have the music as an accompaniment to their time with friends whilst still being able to see the bands playing from above.

So make a note in your diaries for the brunch sessions every first Sunday of the month!

