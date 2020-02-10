Dave (Is there any) Maw makes it 4 in a row

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Thursday, 6th of Feb. Crystal Bay G.C. Stableford

Thursday was my last day as golf organizer for the bar. This will be short and sweet: all I would like to say is it was fun and I got the opportunity to meet a lot of good people. I have some very fond memories and a hell of a lot of funny stories to tell, also a lot of people to thank for the help they had given over the journey. (I did thank these Thursday night!)





Thursday with 15 golfers we were heading off to Crystal Bay, a course that used to figure regularly on our calendar. It’s unfortunate that lack of maintenance has taken its toll on this course. I had a conversation with the manager two days prior and he promised me, so with a bit of reluctance we decided to have a crack at the course. The course as it played was dry but I can honestly say it was not that bad, and I have played on dryer tracks. Dams and creeks were at an all-time low, and if the rains do not come soon, not just this course but plenty in this area will struggle. At the end of the day we made the correct decision to play Crystal Bay.

Yet again the weather was good to us but as the day got longer it did get warmer and in the after game showers was the place to be.

We were playing one flight only and we were to play all the novelties.

It was that man Dave Maw again taking his tally to 4 wins in a row. He returned a score of 42 points to take the game. Second home and with yet another good score was Glenn Smith, 41 points putting him the solitary point behind Thursday’s winner. Third and filling the last spot on the podium was Shane Young, the Jock finished with 38points. Rumor has it he got Steve with his last putt of the day by a point.

Winners from Crystal Bay GC

1st Dave Maw (17) 42 pts.

2nd Glenn Smith (24) 41 pts.

3rd Shane Young (24) 38 pts.

Near pins: C4 Patrick Poussier, C7 Shane Young, A5 Colm Mullen, & A8 JJ Harney.

Long first putt: C9 Steve Younger & A9 Shane Young.

Loading…







