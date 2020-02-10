Mystery bag holds bad luck for Sattahip scavenger

A Sattahip scavenger thought he’d hit the jackpot when he found a black bag on a vacant lot, but almost went to jail for it.







Chumpol Yamupolcharoen, 44, turned in the bag to Najomtien police Feb. 7 after discovering it contained 55 assault-rifle shells, along with two leather gun cases and a notebook.

Possession of bullets without a license is illegal in Thailand.

Chumpol said he was out collecting junk when he saw the bag lying in a grassy field behind Najomtien Euartorn Village. He eagerly took it home, hoping to find valuables inside.

He said he was dismayed when he discovered what was inside and turned it in to police before he was caught with it.

Police speculated the bag was tossed in the field by someone before reaching a recent checkpoint on the railway-parallel road.













