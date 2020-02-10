Pattaya finalizes plans for Burapa Bike Week

Pattaya put final touches on planning for this week’s Burapa Bike Week.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh chaired the Feb. 7 session at city hall with Pattaya security and tourism officials.

Officials finalized the site map, discussed traffic management and security.

The finale of the Feb. 13-15 event will be the Feb. 15 parade through the city stressing the importance of motorcycle helmets.

The procession will leave from the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium and proceed down to Pattaya Beach, along Beach Road to Walking Street, Pattaya Park, Jomtien Road and back to the Soi Chaiyapruek 2 event site.



















