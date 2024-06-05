Pattaya mayor imposes heavy fines for delayed road projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City’s ambitious road improvement project on Sukhumvit Road has encountered setbacks, igniting public frustration and concerns regarding its completion timeline. The project, aimed at repairing surface damage at four major intersections – Chaiyapruek, Wat Boon Kanjanaram, Motorway, and North Pattaya – was initiated in early April 2023 with a scheduled conclusion by February 2024.

While completion milestones have been reached at Wat Boon Kanjanaram and Chaiyapruek intersections in South Pattaya, the next phase tackling the North Pattaya intersection and the Motorway entrance is currently underway. However, persistent traffic disruptions have strained the local populace, prompting urgent calls for expedited completion before June 2, 2024.







Despite Pattaya City’s efforts to issue public updates and coordinate traffic management with police during construction, reports indicate project delays. Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai led city officials in inspecting the project, identifying areas still awaiting concrete surfacing, fueling public criticism and worsening traffic congestion.

In response, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet convened an urgent meeting with relevant agencies and private contractors, attributing the delays to various obstacles, including storms and mandated work stoppages for tourism events. Subsequently, under mounting pressure, the mayor has imposed penalties on the contractor, amounting to 114,000 baht per day until completion. The contractor has committed to completing the work within the next 20 days.





































