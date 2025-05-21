Bunker Boys battle rainy week as Brett and Hakozaki shine, Kelly joins PGA ranks

PATTAYA, Thailand – It was a soggy week on the Eastern Seaboard as the Bunker Boys tackled three courses under persistent grey skies and damp conditions. Yet despite the weather, play went ahead, though scoring across all three rounds was notably below par.

Monday, May 12 – The week opened at Crystal Bay (C & A Courses) with heavy overnight rain keeping numbers down. By tee-off, a brief window of sunshine gave hope, but it wasn’t long before the showers returned, making for a soggy round. Despite the conditions, Michael Brett (14) battled through to take first place with 34 points, his putting woes the only real blemish. Jimmy Carr (22) followed two strokes behind, while Louk Kuijten (32) marked his first podium finish in third with 28 points.

Only two near pins were claimed, by Les Humphrey and Michael Brett.







Wednesday, May 14 – Driving through a wall of rain on the approach to Plutaluang (North & West Courses), hopes were dim. But fortune smiled, and play began in just a light drizzle. The course, looking unusually lush and green, also hosted a community of well-fed dogs, lovingly cared for by the caddies.

Michael Brett (14) claimed back-to-back wins with another 34 points, edging out Steve Downes (6), who slipped on the final holes to finish second with 33. Alan Sullivan (14) completed the top three on 31 points. A better showing on the par threes this time, with all near pins taken by Witt Mann, Steve Downes, Rob Folland, and Michael Brett.



Friday, May 16 – Luck was on the Bunker Boys’ side as they completed their round at Greenwood (A & B Courses) just before another torrential downpour. Unlike Plutaluang, carts were allowed on the fairways, easing the burden on tired legs.

Takeshi Hakozaki (15), playing his first game of the trip, took top spot with 33 points. Ross Schiffke (23) edged Steve Downes (6) on countback, both scoring 30 points. Near pins were shared between Takeshi and Michael Brett.



News from the Clubhouse

The Bunker Boys are proud to announce that longtime member Patrick Kelly has achieved PGA accreditation as a teaching professional. Patrick, a former English U18 champion and Orange Bowl winner, now joins Keith Smithson as the second teaching pro among the group.

As the week closes, we bid farewell to Les Humphrey and Louk Kuijten – safe travels and see you again soon.

































