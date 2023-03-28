British Council officially unveils global ‘Alumni UK’ networking platform in Thailand

The British Council announced the official launch of ‘Alumni UK’ in Thailand on 17 March, 2023. Alumni UK is a global network of international UK higher education alumni which allows its members to exchange knowledge and share experiences to build professional connections and new opportunities. Additionally, it is also a hub where UK alumni can find specialised content and news about culture and the English language. Those who have spent at least one term studying at a UK higher education institution, including transnational education and online learning, are invited to join the global Alumni UK network where registration is free at https://alumniuk.britishcouncil.org/register.







Ms Helga Stellmacher, Director of the British Council in Thailand, said: “The British Council is committed to developing ever stronger relationships between UK and Thailand through our work in English, education, arts and the creative industries. The official launch of the Alumni UK platform represents a significant resource that connects UK alumni at a global level and enables them to meet, mingle, exchange knowledge and mutual experiences, regardless of where they are. They can connect from anywhere through this platform, thereby supporting them to grow their professional networks significantly and sustainably”.

H.E. Mark Gooding, British Ambassador to Thailand added “The UK continues to be among the most popular destinations for higher education for students from around the world, including Thailand, thanks to its excellence in education and vibrant student environment. The UK is committed to building a strong network for UK alumni in Thailand in order to build understanding and friendship between our two countries and enable alumni to share their experiences. I am confident that the Alumni UK platform will be a language and cultural bridge that inspires people and creates new opportunities for professional development and exchange.”





The Alumni UK platform not only allows individuals to grow their professional networks and connect with people living in every corner of the world who have studied at a UK university, but also aims to bring people from different language and cultural backgrounds together to collaborate and join global workshops and training courses. Alumni will have frequent opportunities to learn from senior leaders and industry experts to improve their skills in the long term.

Over the past 12 years, more than 40,000 Thai students have studied in the UK and graduated with UK qualifications. Since its soft launch in February 2022, 8,000 international UK higher education alumni have expressed their interest in joining Alumni UK from over 100 countries. Throughout this year, the British Council will host networking activities for international UK higher education alumni to take part in.



About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education, and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people. More details about Alumni UK are available at: https://alumniuk.britishcouncil.org.



















