Thai woman from Bahrain reported latest patient, returnees from Germany, US quarantined

Thailand logged a new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the total to 3,147, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported.







According to the center, the new patient is a Thai woman aged 28 who had worked in Bahrain. She returned to Thailand on June 14 and was quarantined in Chonburi province. She tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18 while being asymptomatic.

Of the total 3,147 cases, 3,018 recovered and 71 remained at hospitals. The death toll stood still at 58. Thailand has been free of local COVID-19 infection for 26 days and ranks 91st by the number of confirmed cases.

To date 144 Thai people were set to return from Germany, 44 from Brunei, 180 from South Korea and 131 from the United States. They will be quarantined at state-run facilities.

From April 3 to June 19, the most returnees (17,968) came from Malaysia, followed by 2,903 from the US and 2,739 from India. Among them, 210 were found infected with COVID-19. (TNA)











