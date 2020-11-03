Rotary Club Charity Music Festival receives major sponsorship

The Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya Charity Music Festival is being held on November 15th at Grande Centre Point Hotel (Terminal 21 Pattaya) to raise money for needy Thais affected by the COVID economic crisis.







The 5-hour long COVID-AID concert features 26 international musicians performing hits of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s to an expected sell-out crowd.









Bangkok-based Vinum Lector Wines has pledged major sponsorship of the event to the tune of hundreds of thousands of baht in products and prizes.

Peter Marsh, Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya President says, “We are overwhelmed at the generosity of Vinum Lector. This sponsorship hugely increases the quality of our event for concert-goers and the ability to raise much needed funds to help Thai people.”

“Our club has a long history of helping people in need and every single Baht raised will go direct to Thais most in need,” he added.

As well as free-flow wine throughout the duration of the event, Vinum Lector will also be running wine-tastings of their premium wines for concert-goers to enjoy.

Limited tickets are still available for the Charity Music Festival. To buy tickets please contact Ray Whitley: 064 6244400 or email [email protected]

For those unable to attend, donations can be made directly to the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya at the following bank account: Siam Commercial Bank, Jomtien Beach Branch, Account name: Rotary Club of Jomtien Pattaya. Account number: 626-2-091982











