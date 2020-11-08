Thailand, China and four countries enhance mutual benefits in Mekong Forum

Thailand used the 24th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference to build up investors’ confidence where six countries were pushing for investment and academic projects worth US$78.3 billion.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the teleconference was organized on Nov 4 for representatives of Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.







She said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha considered the conference as an opportunity to present Thailand as a potential destination for investments because it has connections with neighboring countries and is developing its Eastern Economic Corridor and the Dawei Special Economic Zone.

In the conference, Thai representatives showed Thailand’s status as the logistic center of the subregion given its road and railway networks and border crossings. Thailand also pointed to mutual benefits from collaborations on social, health and educational solutions as well as cross-border labor movements.

In the conference, member states agreed with an investment framework for 2022 which covers 205 investment and academic support projects worth US$78.3 billion (2.35 trillion baht).

The countries also approved in principle plans and measures to cope with COVID-19 impacts and rehabilitate affected sectors. Among them is a plan to effectively and fairly acquire and distribute COVID-19 vaccines for member states, Ms Rachada said. (TNA)











