Beyond Retirement, What to Expect

Member Jeff (JJ) Michell now living in Thailand is personally working through the process of retirement as are so many Expats here in Pattaya. At the Wednesday, March 27, meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club he shared his ideas on how to deal more productively with the 4 phases of retirement – Vacation, Loss, Trial & Error, and Reinvent & Rewire.

Jeff was a Fire Protection Engineer for 40+ years until retiring in August of 2022. Also, a Master Practitioner in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) & Hypnosis, he spent two years working as a life coach and giving classes in personal development.







He began his presentation by laying some ground work for his talk. JJ explained how (1) Dopamine is a biological currency as it creates the desire to do, to succeed, and to create & procreate; (2) NLP is a psychological approach that focuses on the connection between neurological processes, language, and behavioral patterns learned through experience; and (3) how goals are created from End State Energy and they may shift form to the extent that there is new data to make new adjustments but in the process more energy is available.







JJ then described the four phases one experiences upon retirement. The Vacation Phase mirrors the traditional honeymoon phase of retirement, where retirees enjoy newfound freedom, relaxation, and indulgence. It’s a time of exploration, travel, and leisure activities, akin to an extended vacation. This is followed by the Loss Phase, the time when retirees may grapple with feelings of loss, both tangible and intangible. Loss of identity tied to work, loss of routine, and possibly loss of social connections can be significant. It is a period of adjustment as retirees navigate the emotional impact of retirement and redefine their sense of purpose.







The third phase is one of Trial and Error. During this phase retirees experiment with various activities, interests, and routines to find what brings them fulfillment and meaning in retirement. It involves a process of trial and error as retirees explore different avenues for personal growth, social engagement, and leisure pursuits. Then comes the final phase, to Reinvent and Rewire. This is when retirees actively reinvent themselves and their lifestyles to align with their evolving priorities and aspirations. They may pursue new passions, engage in lifelong learning, cultivate deeper relationships, or contribute to their communities in meaningful ways. This phase emphasizes adaptation, resilience, and continued growth as retirees embrace the opportunities that retirement offers for self-reinvention and personal fulfillment.







He concluded his talk by summarizing how it all comes together, the ground work to the phases of retirement.




































