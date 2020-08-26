Pattaya housing project offers free childcare for night-working parents

Low-income parents working nights can now get free childcare at East Pattaya’s Ban Eua Arthorn Project.







Social Development and Human Security Minister Juti Krairerk opened the Night Care Child Center at the Soi Nernplubwan housing project Aug. 24 with Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and Human Help Network Foundation Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda.

The childcare center serves a crucial need in Ban Eua Arthorn as many of the low-income parents work nights and have no one to watch their kids.

The center cares for children ages 3 months to 6 years old from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There is no charge for residents.











