Pattaya housing project offers free childcare for night-working parents

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
214
Minister of Social Development and Human Security, Mr. Juti Krairerk Mai Chaiyanit, Nongprue Mayor and honorable guests, cut the ribbon to open the childcare centre.

Low-income parents working nights can now get free childcare at East Pattaya’s Ban Eua Arthorn Project.



Social Development and Human Security Minister Juti Krairerk opened the Night Care Child Center at the Soi Nernplubwan housing project Aug. 24 with Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and Human Help Network Foundation Thailand Director Radchada Chomjinda.

Parents are already bringing their children to register at the Night child-care centre.

The childcare center serves a crucial need in Ban Eua Arthorn as many of the low-income parents work nights and have no one to watch their kids.

The center cares for children ages 3 months to 6 years old from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. There is no charge for residents.

Radchada Chomjinda (3rd right) Director HHN Foundation Thailand and Pirun Noyimjai Drop-In Center Manager attend the opening ceremonies.


