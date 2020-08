An 83-year-old woman was hurt while cycling in the wrong direction on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip.

Amporn Donjan suffered a cut to her left knee in the Aug. 25 accident.

Marine Corps Petty Officer 1st Class Prawong Wannee, 50, admitted he hit Amporn due to carelessness, but pointed out she was bicycling in the wrong direction on the busy highway.

She was transported to Sattahip KM 10 Hospital for treatment and the marine said he would file a report with the local police.