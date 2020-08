The Land Department has begun taking hosting virtual appointments to reinforce social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.







Director-General Nisit Jansomwong told an Aug. 24 meeting at the Grand Jomtien Palace hotel that moving some appointments online also will increase convenience for customers and efficiency for staff.



Nisit said online services will include registration and legal proceedings. For more information, see Department of Lands www.dol.go.th or call 02 2115555