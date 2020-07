President Maneeya Engelking, president of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, together with her members, recently hosted a learning picnic for the children of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand at the residence of Dr Otmar and Dr Margret Deter in Pattaya.







HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda accompanied the children on the adventurous trip. She thanked the Deters for giving her children this wonderful opportunity to learn outside the confines of the children’s home.