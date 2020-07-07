July 1st – a day to remember

The first of July will be a day the children of Thailand will remember for a long time. Following the Covid-19 lockdown in early March they were finally allowed to go back to school.

For three and a half months 160 children at the Father Ray Children’s Village had not stepped over the gate. Visitors were not allowed, and very few people were admitted.







Boredom set in early, so daily classes were planned for the youngsters, while the older residents worked, planting fruit trees and rows of vegetables.

But when that Wednesday morning arrived they were all up early. Wearing their new school uniforms they climbed into mini-vans and pick-up trucks for the journey to school. After three and a half months the Village was a very quiet place, for just a few hours until they all came back home.











