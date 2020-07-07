Annoyed owner gets Pattaya cops to roust homeless near her salon

A South Pattaya salon owner had city police roust two homeless men camped out in front of her shop.

The unnamed beautician called city hall complaining that two Thai men had been living in front of her business near Chaimongkol Temple, lying on sheets, blocking the entrance. She said customers were scared to come in and they were unwilling to move when asked.







Municipal officers arrived July 3 and found the two men evasive when asked for their names or identification cards. They were carted off to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute.











