HHNFT gives 684,000 baht in scholarships

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
226
The Human Help Network Thailand presented 684,000 baht in scholarships to 26 Pattaya-area students.

The Human Help Network Thailand presented 684,000 baht in scholarships to 26 Pattaya-area students.

Hans Gunther Muller, head of the HGM Education Fund, presented the stipends to the students with good grades but limited funds, at the Diana Garden Resort Pattaya Oct. 19.

HGM Education Fund supporter Hans Günther Müller presents a scholarship to one of the many grateful students.

Of the total, 17 scholarships worth 20,000 baht each went to secondary and high school students and those at vocational colleges.



Four stipends worth 36,000 baht each were given for students pursuing high vocational degrees and five worth 40,000 baht each were presented to five university students.

The students were selected by teachers and administrators. All the pupils also participated in the HGM Stars Camp to reinforce and develop characteristics and life skills.

The camp featured lectures from Jariya Wuensche, a human resources professional at Star Petroleum Refining PLC, and Monton Sorakaikitikul, a lecturer on organization, entrepreneurship, and human resources management at a local university.

HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda reminds students to always pay attention and study hard.

HHNFT Deputy Director Siromet Akarapongpanitch presents his opening speech as Project Manager Pirun Noyimjai Pirun Noyimjai, HGM Education Fund supporter Hans Günther Müller, and scholarship recipients listen intently.

Jariya Wuensche, expert in Human Resource Development at Star Petroleum Refining Public Company, and her husband pose for a commemorative photo with Hans Günther Müller.



Organization, entrepreneurship, and human resources management lecturer Dr. Monton Sorakaikitikul leads activities for students to define their life target.


