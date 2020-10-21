HHNFT gives 684,000 baht in scholarships

The Human Help Network Thailand presented 684,000 baht in scholarships to 26 Pattaya-area students.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Hans Gunther Muller, head of the HGM Education Fund, presented the stipends to the students with good grades but limited funds, at the Diana Garden Resort Pattaya Oct. 19.

Of the total, 17 scholarships worth 20,000 baht each went to secondary and high school students and those at vocational colleges.







Four stipends worth 36,000 baht each were given for students pursuing high vocational degrees and five worth 40,000 baht each were presented to five university students.

The students were selected by teachers and administrators. All the pupils also participated in the HGM Stars Camp to reinforce and develop characteristics and life skills.

The camp featured lectures from Jariya Wuensche, a human resources professional at Star Petroleum Refining PLC, and Monton Sorakaikitikul, a lecturer on organization, entrepreneurship, and human resources management at a local university.

Loading…

Loading…

















