Pattaya Bikini Run glows in the dark Oct. 31

Local officials put the final touches on the Pattaya Bikini Run, which kicks off at Central Festival Pattaya Beach Oct. 31.

The “Glow in the Dark” run this year starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs in stages with 200 runners per shift until 11 p.m.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Central Festival marketing director Nattakit Tungpoonsintana said this will be the fifth year for Pattaya’s signature “sexy run,” but the first held at night. Runners are encouraged to wear fluorescent sportswear and swimsuits as part of the “glow in the dark” theme.









He said more than 2,000 people submitted applications to participate, although not all of those will show up.

The course spans five kilometers along Pattaya Beach and the event also features country-music deejays, body painting and numerous “net idol” participants. Check-in begins at 4 p.m.

In addition to winning medals for crossing the finish line first, prizes will be given for good figures, beautiful skin, best costume, most photogenic, best Halloween costume, and best team costumes.

For more information, call 033-003-999, extension 0.











