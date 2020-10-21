Pattaya food festival set for Nov. 19-22

Planning has begun for a four-day food festival to be held in Pattaya over the government-created holiday weekend Nov. 19-22.







Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh chaired the Oct. 19 planning meeting for the “Thais Enjoy Walking and Tasting” event on Pattaya Beach between Central Road and Soi 6.









The second event of its type is being held on a long weekend created by the government to encourage Thais to travel and boost the domestic-tourism sector.

Organizer SRCC Co. said it would be split into “event,” “master” and “relax” zones with 50 booths offering food, locally made products and cultural items. Live music will provide the soundtrack.











