I am sure you will be greatly saddened by the news that our close friend and Committee Member Len Unterberger passed away this morning, Saturday 6th June 2020. He had been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer but spent his final days peacefully at home with carers. His illness was not related to COVID-19. Further information is not yet available but we will attempt to keep you informed of any arrangements when they are announced.







As a schoolboy in America, Len developed an interest in classical chamber music and brass ensembles. After his retirement, he moved to Pattaya and in 2010 and persuaded his life-long friend and renowned pianist Laurence Davis to perform at Ben’s Theater, which he often jokingly referred to as “The Salon”. Len later encouraged members of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra to visit Jomtien and give recitals at Ben’s Theater. He later built up a network of numerous musicians who gave many successful concerts at the Theater.

His tireless work has been invaluable in sustaining the high standards of professional performance with which Ben’s Theater has become associated. As well as his active involvement with many worthwhile charities, Len was largely responsible for encouraging the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra to give their first concert in Pattaya in March 2015. Len’s many contributions to both the musical and social life in Pattaya have been considerable and we shall miss him enormously.





