Poorly marked roadwork wrecking cars in Sattahip

Poorly marked roadwork in Sattahip is exploding tires of unsuspecting drivers.

Five cars and motorbikes now have suffered damage after driving into a two-square-meter, 20-centimeter-deep hole on Sukhumvit Road near the Sattahip fishing port in Samae San.







A Mitsubishi Strada driven by Sakorn Siriphan, 54, and Toyota Yaris driven Pornnipa Tanman, 28, became the latest victims of the shoddy roadwork June 4. Both said they never saw the missing chunk of concrete in the right lane and both blew front tires as they hit the outer lip.

Three other vehicles were reported damage at the same spot, which is marked with traffic cones, but no lights.

Angry motorists are demanding Sattahip District and the contractor fix the safety hazard.

