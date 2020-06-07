Homeless return to Pattaya’s beaches

Pattaya’s homeless have returned to city beaches now that they’ve been “unlocked”.

With the city still failing to provide enough shelter or effort for the indigent, homeless Pattaya residents were forced to sleep on sidewalks or under the Bali Hai Flyover for the nearly two months the area’s beaches were closed.







Umbrella vendors also have returned to complaining about the homeless, saying they camp out under the trees, are loud, annoy passersby and leave trash in their wake.







Many work as beggars or sit around and get drunk, the beach vendors moaned.

Charin Pungsakulsuk, a social worker Social Welfare Promotion Department, maintained that officers regularly round up homeless and bring them to shelters, only to see them return. Currently, however, he said there are few around on the beach.

He said a major concern is to test the homeless for Covid-19 and other diseases.











