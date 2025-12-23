CCTV captures suspect stealing underwear from rental rooms in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — Police in Pattaya are seeking a suspect after CCTV footage captured a man stealing underwear from a rental property in the Khao Mai Kaew area of Banglamung district, raising concerns among residents about repeat thefts in the neighbourhood, Dec 21.

The incident was reported at around 8:30 p.m. by a 35-year-old perfume vendor, who said his underwear and that of his partner were stolen from a clothes-drying rack outside their rented room in Pattaya. The property is located behind a petrol station in the area.







According to CCTV footage, the theft occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. The suspect, described as a slim-built man, arrived on a white Honda MSX motorcycle, parked in front of the rental rooms, and walked to the rear of the property. He was seen lifting and removing an entire stainless-steel drying rack containing more than 10 items of underwear belonging to the victims.

The footage also showed the suspect handling the clothing before concealing the items inside his jacket and fleeing the scene on his motorcycle along Highway 331.

The victim said this was not the first theft at the location, noting that a stainless-steel barbecue grill had previously gone missing. He believes the same suspect may be responsible for multiple incidents in the area.



Residents in Pattaya’s Khao Mai Kaew area have been urged to remain vigilant, secure personal belongings, and avoid leaving items unattended outdoors, especially during late-night and early-morning hours.

The victim is currently compiling CCTV evidence and plans to file a formal complaint with police, hoping authorities will identify the suspect and prevent further incidents.



































