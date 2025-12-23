Jomtien Beach Road returns to two-way traffic, first day sees smooth flow

PATTAYA, Thailand — Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya officially reopened to two-way traffic on Monday (Dec 22), marking the end of a temporary one-way system that had been in place during drainage construction works.

Reporters observed steady traffic throughout the day, with both local residents and tourists using the coastal route as usual. Traffic moved smoothly, and no major congestion was reported on the first day of the change.







Authorities deployed officers along the route and installed clear directional signage in both Thai and English at key points to guide motorists and ensure a safe transition back to normal traffic conditions. Most drivers were seen cooperating and adjusting well to the restored two-lane, opposing-direction flow.

However, officials urged road users to remain cautious during the initial adjustment period, warning that some drivers may still be unfamiliar with the new traffic pattern. Motorists were advised to reduce speed, pay close attention to road signs and markings, and strictly follow traffic signals to prevent accidents.





Pattaya City thanked residents and road users for their cooperation during the drainage system upgrade and called on everyone to continue driving responsibly to keep Jomtien Beach Road safe, smooth, and efficient for all.



































