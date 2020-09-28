Pattaya Nong Nooch Tropical Garden offers free admission in October

Nong Nooch Garden, Pattaya,Chonburi, is offering free admission to people from nine upper northeastern provinces and 10 districts of Bangkok throughout October and will introduce six new dinosaurs to welcome tourists.







Mr. Kamphon Tansajja, President of Nong Nooch Garden, chaired a press conference on the attraction’s free admission for people from nine provinces and 10 districts of Bangkok throughout October 2020, in line with the government’s Thai Tiew Thai policy. The event was attended by Mr. Anucha Inthasorn, Sattahip Chief District Officer, Mrs. Pinnat Charoenphon, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Pattaya Office and representatives of nine provinces and 10 districts of Bangkok.

Mr. Kamphon said Nong Nooch Garden, one of the ten most beautiful gardens in the world, is ready to welcome tourists under the Thai Tiew Thai project. Nong Nooch Garden has also introduced six new dinosaur statues, including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Saurophaganax, Acrocanthosaurus, Giganotosaurus, Carcharodontosaurus and Spinosaurus.

The nine provinces are KhonKaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, BuengKan, NongKhai, UdonThani, Nong Bua Lam Phu. The 10 Bangkok districts are Minburi, Kannayao, Khlong Sam Wa, NongChok, LatKrabang, Taling Chan, Thaweewattana, Phasi Charoen, Bang Khae and NongKhaem. (NNT)

