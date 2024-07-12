YWCA provides vision testing and eyeglasses to Pattaya school children

PATTAYA, Thailand – Eighty students at Wat Suthawat School in Nongprue, East Pattaya, underwent vision testing as part of the YWCA Vision Protection Project, aimed at providing eyeglasses to children in need.







Led by Nittaya Patimasongkroh, Chairwoman of the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center, the initiative on July 11 received a warm reception from Ms Rassamee Chanthalert, the school principal, alongside teachers and students. The project coincides with the upcoming birthdays of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, as well as marking the 77th anniversary of the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center’s founding.

Nittaya Patimasongkroh stated, “Many students at Wat Suthawat School were found to have visual impairments, with symptoms including difficulty seeing clearly, squinting, and frequent headaches. Financial constraints often prevent these children from receiving timely eye examinations. Today’s screenings revealed severe cases of myopia among some students, with prescriptions ranging from -600 to -700. The project is funded by community donations, aiming to benefit youth, ensuring they have the visual support needed for education and daily lives.”

The YWCA Pattaya has been conducting the vision screening project annually for over a decade under the “YWCA Vision Protection Project,” highlighting the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center’s commitment to supporting the community and nurturing future generations in Thailand. Eyeglasses prescribed during the event will be distributed on August 12, 2024, in conjunction with National Mother’s Day.





































