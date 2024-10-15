Royal Cliff Hotels Group wins TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Awards 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – Royal Cliff Hotels Group proudly announces that its sports and wellness facilities, Fitz Club – Racquet, Health & Wellness, and Cliff Spa, have won the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024. This award places them among the top 10% of listings globally, highlighting Royal Cliff as a premier wellness destination for those seeking a healthy, active escape.









At Cliff Spa, guests can enjoy a sanctuary of relaxation, with skilled therapists delivering world-class treatments in sea-view rooms designed to rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul. Amenities like the sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi enhance the experience, offering a complete revitalization.

Fitz Club, a repeat recipient of this award, provides a range of activities such as tennis, squash, swimming, Thai boxing, and personal training. With expert trainers on hand, guests can work towards their fitness goals and embrace a healthier lifestyle.





John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdvisor, praised the recognition, noting that Travelers’ Choice Awards honour businesses demonstrating hospitality excellence, making a significant impact on visitors. He emphasized that such recognition helps guide travellers in choosing top-rated experiences worldwide. These accolades showcase Royal Cliff’s commitment to providing outstanding wellness and fitness offerings in Pattaya.





































