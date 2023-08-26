YWCA fosters education, self-reliance and sustainable living in local communities

The YWCA – Pattaya Center led by President Nittaya Patimasongkroh together with their members visited schools in Huay Yai sub-district on Aug 24 where they presented eyeglasses and scholarships to deserving students.

Nittaya said, “The YWCA Bangkok Pattaya Centre is very active in the “Preserving Eyesight” project. The mission is to provide eyesight tests for every child in our communities and to give prescription eyeglasses to those who need them. Today, 85 students with eyesight issues will be equipped with prescription eyeglasses at a total cost of 33,600 Baht.”







Nittaya added, “The YWCA Warm and Happy Family Project initiated in 1990, is an ongoing program to provide education through scholarships to children in Pattaya schools and elementary educational institutions in Zone 3 of Chonburi Province. Today we presented 7scholarships to students of the Phinchaemwichasorn School and 4 scholarships to students of Ban Thung Lahan School worth a total of 11,000 baht.”

Nittaya went on to expound on the work of the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center, saying, “The YWCA has also been running the “Agriculture for Lunch” program since 2012. This initiative commenced with the establishment of mushroom cultivation facilities and the distribution of mushroom spawns to schools and foundations across Pattaya and the Banglamung district. This undertaking serves as a tangible lesson in self-sufficiency while providing nourishing midday meals for students.







“For this program, a total of 60,000 Baht was allocated to participating schools, which included Wat Khao Mai Kaew Community School, Wat Nong Ket Yai School, and Wat Sukriboonyaram School. This financial support bolsters their agricultural and lunch programs, not only enhancing students’ meals but also nurturing agricultural and distribution skills.”

Nittaya made an emotional plea to the community, saying, “The main source of funds comes from generous donors in both the private and public sectors in Pattaya and around the country who have continued to raise funds for this purpose up to this very day. Please help us to continue to help needy children.”

For more information on how you can help, please call 038 716 316 or email: [email protected]





















